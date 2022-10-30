DU 2nd Cut-Off 2022-23: CSAS Round 2 Allotment List For UG Admissions To Be Released Today | Check Details

The Delhi University (DU) will issue the CSAS 2022 round two allocation list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes on Sunday, October 30. The CSAS second merit list will be released at 5 PM today. When released, candidates can check the DU UG round 2 allocation list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates must know that to check and download the CSAS 2022 round 2 allocation letter, they would need to log in with the CUET application number and password.

Earlier, the DU released the cut-off lists for BA and B.Com programmes. The cut-off for the B.Com programme touched at 95 at Jesus and Marry college, Miranda House. For the BA programme, the first cut-off list touched at 94.

Now, candidates who are shortlisted in DU's second allocation list will be required to submit their acceptance to the allotted seats between October 31 and November 1, 2022. After acceptance submission, colleges affiliated with Delhi University will verify and approve the online applications till November 2, 2022. Candidates can submit the admission fee by November 3, 2022.

This year, DU is accepting UG admissions on the basis of CUET scores and the DU CSAS allocation list will be prepared on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase.

The candidates who have opted for upgrading to higher 'programme and college combination' preferences in the first round will also be allotted seats in the second round of allocation. Shortlisted candidates must choose an option among 'Upgrade' Or 'Freeze'. If they failed to select an option within the stipulated timeline, the provisionally allocated seat will be cancelled and the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the third round of seat allocation.

The university is offering 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres. The UG programme includes 206 combinations for the BA programme.