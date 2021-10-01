New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Colleges of Delhi University have commenced the release of their first cut-offs for the undergraduate courses today, October 1st. Among all the colleges, Aryabhatta College of DU has released the first cutoff list for 2021 in various courses. While Deshbandhu College of DU is the second to release the First cut-off list for the academic session of 2021-22.

Aryabhatta College first cut-off 2021:

The cutoff list of Aryabhatta College includes 13 undergraduate courses. Out of 13, BA Honors Psychology with 98.5 percent in the general category is the highest of all. Meanwhile, the cut-off BA (H) Economics remains the same as last year’s that is 98 percent and for BA (H) English has risen by one percentage point that is 96 percent.

In some other courses of Aryabhatta College, there has been a slight increase in the cutoff. Under this, the cutoff for BA (Hons) History has been increased by two percentage points and has gone up to 95%. Apart from this, there was a high jump in the merit of BA (Hons) Hindi, the merit was earlier 80% but for the year 2021 has increased to 86% percent .

For B.Com (H) is 98% this year, this time there is an increase of 1.5 percentage points as compared to last year and the merit for BA (H) Political Science program is 96.

Also, the cutoff for B.Sc (H) Computer Science for candidates belonging to the unreserved category increased by just .5 percentage points thus making the merit 97%. While there has been a marginal increase for BSc (H) Maths as well, the merit in this subject has been 97% with only one percentage point increase.

Deshbandhu College cut-off 2021:

The college has asked 98 percent (unreserved category) for Physics and 97 percent for Economics, BCom (Honours), and other programs. The merit list for all the subjects has been released by the college on its official website.Check the documents required for admission and cut-offs here.

Documents required for DU Admission 2021:

-Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

-Class 10 mark sheet and passing certificate

-Caste certificate / EWS certificate (if applicable)

-Transfer certificate from school

-Migration certificate, character certificate from the board

-OMR Form of University Registration

Apart from the above-mentioned colleges, Kirori Mal College, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Rajdhani College, Miranda House, and other DU colleges will soon release their first cut-offs on the college websites. The combined lists will be available at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. A total of 4,38,696 candidates had registered for about 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university this year.

