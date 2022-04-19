New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant. Candidates who filled out the form and will appear for the exams can check theirand download their respective admit cards from the official website, i.e., dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

As per the notice released by DSSSB, the DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test for Junior Clerk will be held from May 18 to June 5, and Personal Assistant will be held from April 24 to May 18. The test will be held in two different shifts. The first is from 9:00 to 9:30 am, and the second is from 12:00 to 12:30 pm.

DSSSB Admit card 2022: Steps to download, here

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “E-ADMIT CARDS LINK FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST CODE 17/21 AND 13/20”

Select ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’

Enter Tier-1 Exam Roll No, select post and click the generate button

The DSSSB admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

According to the official notice of DSSB, the candidates appearing for Personal Assistant will be given dictation in English or Hindi for 10 minutes at a speed of 100 wpm. The dictated matter should be transcribed on the computer in 40 minutes in English or 55 minutes in Hindi.

While aspirants for Junior Clerk will be asked to type at 30 wpm in English and 25 wpm in Hindi on a computer. Also, the skill test of all the candidates will be held at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Near Vikas Marg, Delhi. For more updates and latest updates on the same candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of DSSSB.

