DRDO Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 1061 Vacant Posts | Check Details Here

THE DEFENCE Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released notification for the post of Stenographer Grade I, Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade II, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Vehicle Operator, Fire Engine Driver, and Fireman. There are a total of 1061 different posts that are vacant. The Online Applications will start on November 7 and the last date for submission of the application will be December 7, 2022. Aspirants can check all the details on the official website-- drdo.gov.in.

The selection process will consist of Tier 1, which will be held in a computer-based test (CBT), and Tier 2 which will be based on a skill/physical Fitness and capability test. Tier 1 exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The examination will be held in English and Hindi languages.

There will be 40 questions in general Hindi, and English and 75 questions on quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability, general awareness, and general English in the CBT-I exam. Further, those who will qualify for the CBT-1 have to attempt a descriptive paper that also will include translation and an essay of 200 marks, and candidates have to give their skill/physical fitness and capability test.



DRDO Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Now, candidates must register online by filling up the basic details. After successful registration, the candidate will get a user ID and password on the registered email id.

Step 3: Candidates have to fill in their name, date of birth, father and mother's name

Step 4: Now, candidates have to upload their documents e.g. 10th, 12th Class Certificate, Bachelor’s Degree, and Master’s degree wherever applicable as per the postcode

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fees as per your category

Step 6: Submit the DRDO Recruitment application form. Download and take the printout for future reference.

Note: Candidates are advised to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of network congestion or failure to login to the website on account of heavy rush/load on the website during the closing hours/days.