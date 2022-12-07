DPS Rohini's Recognition Suspended By Delhi Govt Over Fee Hike

The Delhi government suspended the recognition of Delhi Public School (DPS) situated in Rohini. Issuing an order on Tuesday, the Directorate of Education (DOE) said the school authority was not following the directions and have allegedly increased the fee structure.

The DoE said that the school authorities were not following directions issued by the department as well as the high court and DPS Rohini was charging hiked fees for the 2021-22 session. "The school authorities seem to be indulging in profiteering, commercialisation, capitation and exploitation of parents by charging unwarranted fees, and violated Rule 50 (xvii) and 50 (xix) of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973 by not providing relevant documents and records to the inspection team who visited the school premises on November 7, 2022," said the DoE in a statement.

The department further said that there were complaints against the school for collecting the hiked fees and not granting 15 per cent deduction on the annual school fees. However, the school's response was not satisfactory, the order mentioned further.

The suspension of recognition will not affect the students studying in the current session, the department assured the students. DPS Rohini has been asked not to take any admission for the 2023-24 session. After the finishing of the session, all students of the school will be shifted to nearby recognised schools run by the DPS Society, or to nearby government schools, with the consent of the parents.