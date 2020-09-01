The JEE (Main) exams for admissions in prestigious IITs will be held from September 1 to 6 after the Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by 11 students seeking to postpone them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite massive opposition from students, parents and non-BJP states, the crucial JEE exams will start from Tuesday amid a serious coronavirus scare. The JEE (Main) exams for admissions in prestigious IITs will be held from September 1 to 6 after the Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by 11 students seeking to postpone them. The exams will be conducted with strict guidelines and face masks and hand gloves are mandatory for students to wear during exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing will be followed strictly with a staggered seating arrangement in exam halls.

Here is the 10-point cheatsheet on JEE Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the JEE exams across the country, has released guidelines and rules to be followed by students appearing for the exams. These guidelines released in view of the serious coronavirus scare include mandatory use of face masks and gloves, as well as carrying hand sanitiser and a water bottle.

Candidates will be allowed to enter exam centers only after temperature checks and washing their hands with soap and water.

Students with body temperature above the prescribed limit will sit in "isolation rooms". The students will also have to give a self-declaration form saying that they don't have Covid-19 symptoms.

The NTA has made a staggered seating arrangement to follow social distancing guidelines and a large number of students were given centres in their first choice of cities.

According to the agency, around 7.78 lakh students had downloaded their JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) admit cards as of 6 PM on Monday. A total of 8.58 lakh students had registered for JEE exams this year.

In order to minimise the inconvenience while travelling amid the pandemic, several states have assured the students of transportation.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has promised to help students reach their exam centers. Also, a group of IIT alumni and students have also launched an online portal to provide transport facilities for candidates, who could not arrange for their own convenience.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and DMK chief MK Stalin had opposed the government's decision to go ahead with exams despite serious coronavirus scare.

Chief Ministers of six non-BJP states - Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra - had last week moved the Supreme Court asking for a review of its August 17 order allowing the exams.

The Opposition leaders wanted the exams to postpone for another date citing the unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases across the country. India on Monday posted the most cases of coronavirus in a single day as the situation slips out of the hands of the government.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma