New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (September 28) launched 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in all government schools across the national capital with an aim to instill patriotism in students. The announcement was made by organizing a program at Chhatrasal Stadium. This initiative would apply to all classes from Nursery to 12.

"We have to create an atmosphere in which a child lives in an environment of patriotism 24X7. We'll now be building patriotic doctors, engineers, lawyers, etc," Kejriwal said.

"From tomorrow, 'Deshbhakti' curriculum will be taught in schools. Now our education system will produce patriotic engineers, advocates, doctors. They will not think about earning money, but about how they can serve the country through their professions," he added.

Kejriwal also mentioned that the curriculum will be activity-based and it will be a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"This is not something that will require rote learning. Children will be told about the stories of the nation, there will be discussions about their responsibilities and duties to the nation and how they can contribute," he said.

According to Delhi Government's Education Department, there will be one patriotic period every day for class nursery to 8 and once a week for classes 9 to 12 when schools will completely open in the national capital. Furthermore, three nodal teachers have been appointed in every school to ensure proper implementation of the Patriotic Curriculum, one for class nursery to 5, once for class 6 to 8, and one for class 9 to 12.

Kejriwal announced the vision for the Deshbhakti Curriculum on the 73rd Independence Day in 2019. Its framework submitted by a government-appointed panel was approved by the Governing Council of the State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) on August 6 this year.

In addition, in his previous interviews, the Delhi CM had said that the Deshbhakti Curriculum would help realize and live the dream of several freedom fighters. It would even add substantial meaning to Independence Day, much more than a symbolic celebration.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha