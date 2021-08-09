The decision was taken keeping in mind the possible third wave of COVID-19 virus. Scroll down to read more about the

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Govt on Monday (August 9) issued SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to be followed in schools during visits of students of Classes 10 and 12 for admission, counselling, guidance and practical activities related to board exams. COVID-19 symptomatic students and teachers won't be allowed to enter the schools as per the SOP.

News agency ANI announced the same by sharing the news on its official Twitter handle.

Delhi Govt issues SOP to be followed in schools during visits of students of Class 10 & Class 12 for admission, counselling, guidance & practical activities related to board exams; COVID symptomatic students/teachers won't be allowed to enter the schools pic.twitter.com/oBU93SDU7u — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

This came after schools were ordered to reopen for classes 10th and 12th students in Delhi from August 9. Now, students are allowed to visit their schools for admission-related work including counseling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

The order has been implemented keeping in mind the safety of children and teachers amidst the possible third wave of COVID-19 virus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority took the decision to reopen schools partially for classes 10th and 12th. As per Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's plan, there is no harm in starting the schools again in the national capital now.

The Delhi Governor set up an expert committee on Friday (August 6) for the same which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting said the prolonged school closure in Delhi has led to major learning losses according to media reports. He also added that the majority of parents want schools to reopen.

For the unversed, the schools were shut down in March, 2020 due to spike in COVID-19 cases. However, later they were reopened in January for classes 9 to 12, but they again had to be closed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal