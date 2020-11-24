Manish Sisodia also noted that no parent will consider sending their children to schools and risk their lives.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the third wave of the surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that he didn't see any chances of reopening of schools -- closed since the outburst of the pandemic in March -- in Delhi anytime soon.

According to a report by NDTV, Manish Sisodia also noted that no parent will consider sending their children to schools and risk their lives. "No chances of schools opening soon. No parent would want to send their children until they are assured that they will be safe," he said as quoted by NDTV.

Last month, the Delhi government had said that all schools would remain closed in the national capital till further notice. Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had said that the decision to continue the closure of schools and other educational institutions had been taken after receiving feedback from parents of the students.

The latest statement from Manish Sisodia came amid the third and most severe wave of coronavirus infections in the national capital since last three weeks. Delhi recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,512.

This is the sixth time in the last 12 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark. Delhi reported 121 deaths on Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday,131 on November 18, the highest till date, and 104 fatalities on November 12.

The Delhi government had the time and now attributed the high COVID-19 death rate to the pollution caused by stubble-burning. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that the pollution due to stubble-burning created a big problem in Delhi and caused problems in breathing and those who had COVID-19 inhaled the smoke, which aggravated the seriousness.

In today's virtual meet with the Prime Minister also, Kejriwal reiterated that the high severity of the third wave of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is due to many factors with pollution being a significant one.

"The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors. Pollution is an important factor. The chief minister sought the prime minister's intervention to get rid of the pollution caused by stubble-burning in adjoining states, especially in view of the recent bio-decomposer technique," Kejriwal said.

