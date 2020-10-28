New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind approved the education ministry’s proposal to suspend Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and ordered an inquiry against him for administrative lapses due to his unauthorised absence. Tyagi has been on leave ever since he was admitted to AIIMS on July 2 under “emergency medical condition”, Indian Express reported. The government had made Professor PC Joshi the in charge on July 17, until Mr Tyagi resumed office.

“The president has given his assent for a probe into issues of misgovernance. The Union education ministry has raised questions about the governance of the varsity and the consent has been received. The ministry will now set up a committee that will probe the issues,” said an education ministry official.

The education ministry had asked the President to allow inquiry against the vice-chancellor after a dispute over two appointments to the university last week. On Tuesday night, the President allowed the inquiry against the vice-chancellor.

On October 22, the MoE intervened in the controversy reigning between the two factions of the university administration divided between the VC and the pro-VC. The ministry declared that the decisions taken by Tyagi in the executive council (EC) meeting held on Wednesday were invalid.

"The orders issued by VC Yogesh Tyagi during his period of absence on medical grounds without joining the office properly and officially are not valid and should not be acted upon by the university functionary," the ministry said in a letter issued to DU.

In the strictly worded letter, the MoE also added that in the future, "if the VC wants to join the office, a proper medical fitness certificate issued by a competent authority who treated him may be obtained."

With this, the appointments of Geeta Bhatt as pro-VC, replacing P.C. Joshi, and that of P.C. Jha replacing Vikas Gupta as registrar, were declared invalid.

However, on Friday morning, the sacked interim registrar said that no decision taken by the VC has been overturned. He addressed the letter to Birendra Kumar Singh, deputy secretary in the department of higher education of the MoE, and said the government's letter was addressed to Vikas Gupta as the registrar.

"The letter has been addressed to Vikas Gupta as Registrar, University of Delhi. Attention is drawn to the office order dated October 22 issued in this regard by the university. It is informed that professor P.C. Jha in addition to his responsibilities as Director of South Campus is acting as Registrar as an interim arrangement," Jha wrote.

Earlier, the government had fired former Visva-Bharati V-C Sushanta Dattagupta in 2016 under this provision.

(with IANS inputs)

