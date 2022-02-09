New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi University will reopen for students from February 17. Following huge protests and demonstrations by students, DU Proctor Professor Ranji Abbi on Wednesday announced that Delhi University will start offline classes from 17 Feb.

For the past few days, ABVP activists and university students have been protesting in the North Campus of the University of Delhi, demanding physical classes of the University immediately.

Earlier in the morning on February 9, Some 9 ABVP activists had launched a hunger strike at Delhi University’s North Campus demanding the reopening of colleges. Initially, the protests were started by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) but it grew larger as activists from the left and right-wing, along with students joined it.

While addressing the demonstrating ABVP activists today, DU Proctor announced that DU will re-start its offline classes and also said that an official notification and SOPs will be released from the office of the vice-chancellor in about some time.

The University of Delhi will follow the Covid-19 protocols at the time of reopening. The detailed order will be issued soon.

Earlier, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh ha said that "If the DDMA allows 100 percent seating capacity, we will definitely reopen the campus. But we will give a few days' time to our students, say 10 days, for returning to campus since a majority of students are from other states. We will formulate our own strategy."

Meanwhile, schools, higher educational institutions and coaching centers in the national capital were reopened from Monday, February 7.

Posted By: Ashita Singh