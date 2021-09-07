Delhi University has issued notice and announced to re-open offline classes for final year students of UG/PG from September 15. The university has advised their teachers, and students to get vaccinated.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi has announced to re-open its campus from September 15, 2021. The university has issued a notice on its official website mentioning that the offline classes for students will start from September 15 and have issued guidelines. The offline classes will start for the students of the final year of UG and Pg courses.

University will be reopened for Practical classes of final year students but as per the notification, " Theory classes for both UG/PG will be held in online mode until futher notice."

According to the notice issued by Delhi University, " Practical classes and other similar activities for the final undergraduate and postgraduate students will be resumed from September 15 with a maximum of 50 percent of the seating capacity of the classroom. Final year students have also been allowed to participate in the placement purpose."

The University Libraries will be operative from September 6 and the students are advised to follow the Standard Operating Protocols and maintain social distancing.

Further, The University has advised all the teaching and non-teaching staff to get both doses of vaccination at the earliest. The university also urged its students to get vaccinated, and for hostel students, both doses of vaccine have been made mandatory.

Supporting the decision of re-opening universities Principal of Aryabhatt College, Manoj Sinha said, "Taking practical classes along with theory classes will not be a challenge as we already have the set-up in the campus. Also, continuing online classes for theory is a better option as we need to be precautious."

