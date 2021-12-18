New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The sky-high cut offs of Delhi University became a thing of past on Friday, December 17, as the University of Delhi’s Executive Council approved admission process in esteemed central University through the route of entrance examination. From the academic year 2022-23 onwards, the admission process will take place through Central Universities Common Entrance Test, CUCET.

Earlier, the academic council of varsity had approved CUCET as one of the criteria for admitting students in Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses from the academic year 2022-23.

At present, the University conducts Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admissions in a total of ten professional courses, such as Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism (FYIPJ), Honors courses in Business Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Multimedia and Mass Communications respectively.

A nine-member panel constituted by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had recommended that DU should hold entrance examinations through a Common Entrance Test. This was recommended to reportedly ensure uniformity in the process of admission amid controversies that applicants from Kerala Board were ending up receiving a “favourable treatment” due to high-handed nature of cut-off system of admissions in Undergraduate courses in Delhi University.

The development came after the nine-member Committee headed by Dean of Examinations D S Rawat submitted its report to Vice Chancellor. The Committee reportedly examined the reasons for over and under admissions to undergraduate courses, study board-wise distribution of admissions in all undergraduate courses, suggest alternative strategies for optimal admissions in undergraduate courses, and examine OBC admissions with reference to the non-creamy layer status.

"The Committee is of the considered view that admissions may be carried out through a Common Entrance Test (CET)," said the report.

"It may be conducted through an appropriate mode by the university through a well devised internal arrangement or through any external agency depending upon prevailing operational feasibility and administrative convenience at that time followed by declaration of list of eligible candidates for admissions under various course of study," the committee said in its report.

With PTI inputs

Posted By: Mukul Sharma