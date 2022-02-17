New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Colleges of Delhi University have started for all students from January 17. The university has been closed for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After continuous protests by students, the colleges will finally open from Thursday. However, a section of outstation students especially those in the final year is now demanding that classes be held in the hybrid format given that it is difficult to arrange travel and accommodation on short notice. Some students have also shown concern for holding examinations in offline mode stating that it will cause mental stress to students since end exams are already around the corner.

Meanwhile, some colleges will be holding classes for the first-year students in hybrid format, while second and third-year students will have to attend classes in person, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Here are the guidelines that need to be followed for the reopening:

1) Students are required to carry their vaccination certificate which could be asked to present at the entry of the college gate.

2) Students who are situated out of Delhi are required to complete an isolation period of 3 days before joining the offline classes on campus.

3) Following COVID-19 protocols in the campus like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing is mandatory.

4) Classes and the campus have to be sanitised, ventilated and all arrangements are supposed to be made before students return to colleges.

5) Colleges have been directed to keep adequate availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and soaps.

6) Students have been requested to stay patient and cooperate with the management regarding hostel accommodation.

The university had given a go-ahead to the resumption of practical sessions in February last year, but after the emergence of the second wave, classes were suspended in March. In September, the university allowed final-year under-graduate and post-graduate students to return to the campus but attendance was thin.

