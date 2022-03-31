New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The examinations for the second, fourth and sixth semesters of graduation in Delhi University will tentatively begin from May 10. DU administration has clarified that examination will be offline, meaning that students will sit in the class and take the exam.

While the students have been instructed to fill the examination form by April 15, at the same time a section of students is adamant on the demand to give the option of online examination. Various student organisations have been protesting continuously for the past several days.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday began an "indefinite strike" outside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty and demanded an online examination along with a physical one.

The protest march led by Delhi unit president Kunal Sehrawat started from the Arts faculty at the vice-chancellor's office last Friday.

Kunal urged the DU administration to listen to students' grievances and address them as soon as possible or he will sit outside the Art faculty on an indefinite strike.

Kunal, along with former DUSU secretary Aakash Chaudhari, national secretary in charge and Delhi Nitish Goud, sat on indefinite strike where hundreds of students from various colleges joined them.

NSUI Delhi president Kunal Sherawat told news agency ANI, "The students from outside Delhi are still afraid of coronavirus. Students are taking online classes, they are afraid of visiting Delhi for examinations and this is a serious issue as it is related to the health of students. The university should address this as soon as possible."

Guidelines for internal assessment issued

Amid protests by the students, the examination department of DU has issued guidelines for internal assessment, projects, internships etc. It has been said that the internal assessment should be completed before the examination. Internal Assessment will be from assignments, tutorials, project reports, seminars, quiz, tests in classroom etc.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma