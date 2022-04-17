New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi University has issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors. The University has issued the notification for 79 posts of Assistant Professor. The recruitment is being done for Delhi University's Dyal Singh College. The college has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates who are eligible can now apply for the posts on the official website of DU at- https://colrec.du.ac.in/.

It must be noted that the application process for the Assistant Professor posts is underway and will continue till April 30. Candidates are advised to apply for the opening within the stipulated time limit, as they will not be given a second chance after the last date has passed. The detailed notification related to the recruitment is available on the official website of Dyal Singh College.

As per the notification, these recruitments will be done in other languages including Commerce, Computer Applications, Economics, English, EVS, Hindi, History, Political Science, and Sanskrit.

DU's Gargi College is also recruiting for the Non Teaching posts. The job opening is for a total of 23 posts. The last date to apply for these posts is April 23, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through official website du.ac.in. The complete details related to this recruitment process are available on the official portal.

Application fees for Dyal Singh College

The application fee for UR/OBC/EWS category is Rs.500 while there is no application fee for applicants from SC, ST, PWBD category, and women applicants.

Delhi University recruitment: How to apply for the post of Assistant Professor

First candidates need to visit the official website of Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment page at - https://colrec.du.ac.in/.

Then you need to register yourself and fill the online application form.

Then you will be asked to submit all the required documents.

After that pay the application fee.

Keep a copy of the same with you for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha