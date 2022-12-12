Delhi University PG Round 3 Admission List To Be Released Today At du.ac.in, Application Process Starts Tomorrow

Delhi University (DU) will be releasing the DU PG admission list for Round 3 on Monday, December 12. Candidates who will qualify for the third round can apply for admission from tomorrow. The admission list will be released for MCA, M.Sc and various other courses based on merit or through the DUET PG entrance test. Candidates can check the admission list at– du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the candidates who have qualified for the third round can apply for admission in the selected course from December 13 to December 14 up to 11:59 pm. The department or the colleges have to approve the application of the registered candidates from December 13 to 15 till 1 pm. The last date to pay the fees is December 15 up to 11:59 pm.

Earlier the schedule for the first PG admission list was changed but the remaining date and time for rounds 2 and 3 remain changed. The DU also released a notice for candidates who wanted to upgrade their marks. “The candidates who could not update their graduation marks are hereby provided a last and final opportunity to update their marks as per the following schedule.” the notification reads.

Candidates were asked to upgrade their marks from December 10 to 12. So, candidates who want to do the same must do it latest by today before 12 noon.

Moreover, the university recently announced that it will conduct DU PG admissions 2022 through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic year. The university had also announced that 75 per cent fee concession for PwBD candidates taking PG admission 2022 in DU colleges from this year.