Delhi University Makes CUET Mandatory For UG Admissions 2023; Releases Eligibility Criteria | Check Here

THE UNIVERSITY of Delhi on Monday, February 13 made the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 mandatory for students who want admission to various Undergraduate programs of the University this year. DU also announced the eligibility requirements for admission to its Undergraduate programs.

“For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) – 2023 in those subjects in which he / she is appearing/has passed Class 12,” said a statement by DU.

The University notified that the admissions to the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) of the College of Art shall be based on CUET (UG)-2023.

"In order to seek admission to the Undergraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2023-24, the candidates must appear in CUET (UG) 2023. The candidates are advised to refer to the website of CUET (UG)-23 (cuet.samarth.ac.in) for its Information Bulletin, eligibility requirements for admission to the University of Delhi, syllabi of various test papers, and other details related to registration to CUET (UG) 2023," the university said in a statement.

It also launched its admission website for the Academic Year 2023-2024 (admission.uod.ac.in).

Meanwhile, according to the DU notice, Candidates should refer to the Bulletin before selecting their test papers for CUET(UG) 2023. For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) - 2023 in those subjects in which he/she is appearing/has passed Class XII.

Also, the admission branch will also be hosting a series of webinars to help the candidates with CUET(UG)-2023. "The first webinar of this series will be conducted at 03:00 p.m., on February 17, 2023. (Details will be available on the admission website. The proceedings of the webinar will be live on the YouTube Channel of the University)."

"The candidates are advised to refer only to the authentic and updated information published on the website of CUET(UG) 2023 and the University of Delhi (admission.uod.ac.in) only," the statement added.