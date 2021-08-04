The announcement was made during the Webinar which took place on Wednesday. The webinar's main motto was to give an overview of undergraduate admissions.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: All education institutes across the country have been shut for over a year now because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to this students had to attend their online classes in order to keep their studies going. Recently, on Wednesday, Delhi University's registrar Vikas Gupta said, that DU is considering the possibility of re-opening the university campus and is likely to issue some guidelines by next week. The university will open campus for students who are enrolled in the science stream

Gupta as quoted by PTI said "The classes will happen in blended mode. For students of science stream, the syllabus of which involves a lot of practical and project work, we are exploring the prospect of reopening the campus gradually."

He further added, "Arts and commerce students should have patience. The guidelines are likely to be issued next week."

Earlier, the college had given permission to access labs for the final year students for their practicals, meanwhile, the college was conducting the theory classes online. However, due to the devastating second Covid wave, Delhi University had to suspend all the offline activities.

Many colleges in the country were reconfigured as vaccination centres. Initially, university students were being vaccinated however, later the facility was made open to the general public as well.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen