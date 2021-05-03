Delhi University final year exams 2021: The decision regarding the intermediate semester exam will be taken later as the examination branch officials are battling from COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi has announced the revised dates of DU Final Semester Exams 2021. The exams that were supposed to commence from May 15, 2021, has been postponed to June 1, 2021. Further talking about the mode of examination, DU has revealed that exams will be conducted through online mode in an open-book format. This decision was taken due to the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases. However, the official announcement regarding this decision is yet to be released.

"We held a meeting on Saturday with all the heads of departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams will be postponed to June 1," D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations of DU, was quoted saying.

Rawat continued that decision regarding the intermediate semester exam will be taken later because the examination branch officials are battling the deadly virus. On Sunday, two employees-- a contractual staff and a section officer succumber to coronavirus.

While talking to NDTV Education, Rawat further added that the final semester exam would not defer beyond June 1. He was quoted saying, "Many students have got job offers and in order to accept them, they need to have their final results. Students have also applied to foreign universities and require results within a time frame."

Further, teachers have been asked to submit the question papers for the final semester exam by May 10. On the other hand, teachers and students are requesting the officials to either postpone or cancel the exams.

University of Delhi Teacher's Association had written to Vice-Chancellor Professor PC Joshi highlighting the issue. "The university must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in -- no one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment. Hence, we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students. Deadlines for submission of internal assessment must be extended."

