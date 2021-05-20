Delhi University Exams 2021: The Delhi University said that it will soon release the date sheet for specific exams in the due course of time.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi University in a statement released Thursday announced the dates for final semester or annual examinations. The final semester or annual exams which were earlier postponed on 15 May, will now commence from 7 June 2021.

The University said that it will soon release the date sheet for specific exams in the due course of time. The University also withdrew the date sheet which was earlier published in accordance to the 15 May timeline of exams which currently stands cancelled against the just-announced new dates.

Final year semester Exams @UnivofDelhi to be commenced from 7th June 2021.

Final year semester Exams @UnivofDelhi to be commenced from 7th June 2021.

The mode of examination however has not been specified by the University in its latest notification. However, media reports quoting the sources from inside the University’s Executive Council have suggested that exams will be conducted online due to coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of pandemic University has relied on online mode of conducting examinations.

Earlier, quoting Delhi University officials, a report in The New Indian Express had stated that at least 500 DU teachers and 30 per cent of the students tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of the virus. The teachers had appealed the University’s acting Vice Chancellor P C Joshi to postpone the final-term examinations. The exams, however, will take place from 7 June onwards as explained by the just-released notification.

The University, which runs 91 constituent colleges across its North and South campuses spanning tens of acres, has lost 33 working faculty members due to Covid-19 since March, according to a media report quoting a member of Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA).

University’s Joint registrar Sudhir Sharma, too, lost his life due to Covid-19 on April 30. As of the first week of May 2021, media reports quoted Delhi University claiming that nearly 70 per cent of the staff in the Examination Branch of the University was battling Covid-19.

