New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi University (DU) is expected to open two new facilitation centres at Roshanpura and the South Extension of Najafgarh, which will soon be turned into colleges. The two colleges will likely be named Vinayak Damodar Veer Savarkar, reported Dainik Jagran,



The report claimed that a high-level committee of DU has proposed the idea after consultation which will be discussed once again in the Academic Council (AC) meeting on Tuesday.



The Dainik Jagran report claimed that a similar discussion was held last year in June in which several teachers suggested that the colleges should be named after Veer Savarkar.



DU Registrar Dr Vikas Gupta, as reported by Dainik Jagran, stated that they have received several name suggestions for colleges like Sushma Swaraj, Veer Savarkar, Swami Vivekananda and Sardar Patel. A further discussion will be held in the Academic Council (AC) and Executive Council (EC) after which a final decision would be taken, he said.



As the first facilitation centre will be opened in Roshanpura and Bhati Kalan, it will save the time of students living in South Delhi, Outer and West Delhi as they no longer have to visit the North and South Campus for admission and examination related work. Students can carry out all the necessary documentation related work in the facilitation centre including work related to fees, mark sheets etc. Later, these facilitation centres will be converted into colleges.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen