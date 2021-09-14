DU Reopening: As per the official notice released by the University Grants Commission, the colleges will have to follow certain SOPs keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases have started declining, state governments have resumed the physical classes for both schools and colleges. Recently, Delhi also announced to reopen the schools and colleges in a staggered manner. After schools, now, the University of Delhi is going to reopen its campus in a phased manner from tomorrow, September 15, 2021.

Along with the offline classes, online classes will also continue. As per the official notice released by the University Grants Commission, the colleges will have to follow certain SOPs keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Measures like the use of the Aarogya Setu App, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, reporting of any disease, etc.

Students who are all set to go back to the college must read the below-mentioned guidelines:

- Teaching and non-teaching staff should be fully vaccinated, that is, must have received both doses.

- Students are required to have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. However, those living inside the campus are required to be fully vaccinated.

- Theory classes for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses to be conducted online.

- Staggered timing to visit the library.

- Final year Undergraduate and Postgraduate students will be allowed to attend practical classes. However, colleges will have to follow the 50 per cent capacity rule.

- Physical classes attendance is not mandatory

- Conductive timetable to be followed by colleges sharing the same campus for Morning and Evening classes.

Talking about Delhi University Admissions 2021, St. Stephen College had released its first cut-off list a few days ago, while the other colleges are expected to release the first cut-off by the first week of October 2021.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed the lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Monday since March 28. The national capital recorded 17 cases in the last 25 hours.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv