DU Application 2021: DU had reported that it will commence the DU Admission 2021 process from July 15, however, now it has postponed it to later this month.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi is all set to start the admission process for the Undergraduate programmes from this month. Earlier, the DU had reported that it will commence the DU Admission 2021 process from July 15, however, now it has postponed it to later this month.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson of DU’s admissions told the media, "The registration process for the undergraduate admissions is likely to begin from the third or fourth week of July. It will not begin on July 15 as the results will not be out by then. The Supreme Court has given a deadline of July 31 for the results to be declared so the process will also begin a few days before the results are announced."

DU Application Form 2021

Rajeev further stated that the registration process will begin few days before the results are announced so that the students get ample amount of time to fill up the basic details and then update it when the results are declared. Talking about the criteria regarding the admission, the authorities have not taken any decision regarding the entrance test, CUCET, as it is the call of the Ministry of Education.

Earlier, it was reported that the University of Delhi will go ahead with the merit-based admission process. If given nod regarding CUCET then only DU officials will think accordingly else they are prepared with their merit-bases process.

DU First Year Batch 2021

This year, the first-year classes are likely to commence in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Talking about overseas admission, the university has received a total of 1,324 applications. According to the DU's Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) admission committee, this year university has received applications from 61 countries. For unversed, DU had released the online application for foreign students in April 2021 for various courses in Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv