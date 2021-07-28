The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021). The admission test will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1 Dr Sadhana Parashar, Sr. Director (Exams), NTA said.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021). The admission test will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1 Dr Sadhana Parashar, Sr. Director (Exams), NTA said.

Meanwhile, registrations for DUET 2021 have already begun for Post Graduate and MPhil/PhD programmes on July 26. The interested students can apply till August 21. The registration portal for the Under-Graduate Programme will open from August 02 till August 31. Students are advised to keep visiting the NTA and DU official websites for the latest updates on DU UG admission dates.

As for the Post Graduate, M.Phil/ Ph.D courses, candidates have to apply online through the official website of Delhi University on uod.ac.in.The last date for applying online is August 21, 2021. NTA will also been releasing a detailed schedule mentioning dates when Admit Cards can be downloaded. It will be displayed on NTA website later on.

Candidates can also separately visit pgadmission.uod.ac.in for the registration process of PG, and phdadmission.uod.ac.in for the registration process of MPhil/PhD.

Here's how you can apply for Delhi University Entrance Test 2021:

All interested candidates can apply for DUET-2021 online by following these steps

1. Go to the official website of Delhi University at http://www.du.ac.in/

2. Click on the admission link available on the homepage.

3. Once you click on it, a new page will open where you need to again click on PG programmes link or PH.D program link, whatever you are applying for.

4. Now, enter the registration details or login details.

5. Then fill in the application form carefully and proceed towards payment.

6. Once the payment is done, click on submit and your application will be submitted.

7. Remember to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha