New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Schools will remain closed till further notice due to dangerous levels of pollution. A government order on Sunday stated ‘Air Quality Management’ as the reason due to which the schools will continue to remain shut in the National Capital. Online teaching and related learning activities will continue virtually. At the same time, the phased examinations for Board classes will be conducted physically as per the guidelines despite formal closure of the schools in Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, November 17, The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had first directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi and NCR will remain closed until further orders.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma