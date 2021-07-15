School Reopening news: Delhi govt will not reopen the schools until the COVID-19 vaccination drive is complete. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020, the Delhi government shut down the schools and directed the authorities to take up virtual mode to teach the students. Recently, speculations were rife that the Delhi government might reopen physical classes after witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases. However, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has clarified that they won't be reopening the schools until the COVID-19 vaccination process is complete.

"Internationally, trends show that the third wave of COVID is imminent. So we don't want to take any risk until the vaccination process is complete," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv