Delhi Coronavirus Restrictions: Last week, the Delhi Education Department had also said that all schools will stay closed in the city-state till further orders amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that all schools -- both private and government -- for all classes will stay closed in the national capital till further orders due to the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Last week, the Delhi Education Department had issued a similar order, saying all private and government schools in the city-state will stay shut till further orders. It, however, had said that online classes for the new academic session would continue.

Delhi has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases since February. Though the state government has assured that the situation is under control, it has imposed a night curfew in Delhi and urged people to take all necessary precautions against the virus.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported more than 7,400 fresh coronavirus, the highest single-day surge this year, taking the city-state's total caseload to over 6.98 lakh. The Delhi Health Department had also said that the positivity rate in the national capital has climbed to 8.1 per cent, taking the number of active cases to over 23,100.

Class 10th, 12th board exams create panic among students

Meanwhile, the board exams of class 10th and 12th have caused panic among students, especially where coronavirus cases are rising. The candidates have urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which will conduct the exams from May 4 to June 15, to postpone the exams. The CBSE, however, has not made a decision yet.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders have slammed the CBSE for conducting the exams amid a spike in coronavirus cases and have urged the Ministry of Education to postpone them.

"It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres," said Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a Tweet on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma