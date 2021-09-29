New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday announced, phased re-opening of junior and primary classes. The schools for classes 8 to 1 will resume from November 1, 2021. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to resume classes 6 to 8 from the second week of September, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, DDMA deferred the decision till September 30.

Currently, schools and coaching centres in the national capital are open for classes 9 to 12. However, they are required a consent letter from parents. Besides this, online learning facilities are also available for students whose parents have not been allowed to attend physical classes due to COVID-19 fear.

The meeting comprised of Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot and senior Delhi government officials.

Along with this, DDMA has allowed Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations in Delhi. However, the government has laid down several protocols, such as limited crowd in venues, 110 per cent mask compliance, no eateries, no fairs and separate entry-exit points.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv