New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After nearly 10 months of closure, the Delhi government on Wednesday allowed government and government-aided schools in the national capital to reopen for classes 10th and 12th from January 18 for pre-board preparations and practical work.

Meanwhile, the schools have been asked only to call the students with the consent of their parents, thus the attendance has also been kept optional during the classes. The schools are also directed to follow all COVID-19 precautions and protocols strictly.

“In order to conduct the activities pertaining to pre-board preparations and practical work, the head of government, aided and unaided recognised schools may call the students of classes 10 and 12 only to school with effect from January 18, 2021", the Delhi government said in its order.

"However, the child should be called to school only with the consent of parents, following the enclosed standard operating procedure", the order added.





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan