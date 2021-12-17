New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Schools to reopen from Saturday, December 18, for students of classes 6 and above, Delhi government's directorate of education said in an order on Friday. The development comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Friday that the physical classes in schools for classes 6 and above as well as in the colleges can resume with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR.

"The Commission for Air Quality Management In National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has allowed resumption of physical classes in schools in Delhi for classes VI onwards," the Delhi government order said.

"Therefore, in light of the above mentioned permission, all the Govt, Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from 18.12.2021 for classes VI onwards," the order added, while directing all the heads to schools to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents.

Delhi government had earlier closed all schools and colleges in view of the increased air pollution.

On December 13, Delhi Education Department had sent two proposals to the Union Environment Ministry – schools for the students of Classes 6 and above should be reopened immediately, and for the students of primary to Class 5, from December 20.

While the offline classes for students of classes 6 and above may reopen from December 18 onwards, for other classes up to Class 5, schools can reopen from December 27, an official statement said.

"State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2O21, duly considering the Air Quality Index IAQII and the winter vacation scheme," an official order said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma