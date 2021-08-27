Delhi School Reopening News: As per the fresh notification by the Delhi government, schools for classes 9th to 12th will reopen from September 1 while schools for classes 6th to 8th will reopen from September 8.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 situation in the national capital improves, the Delhi government on Friday announced that the schools in Delhi will reopen from September in a phased manner. As per the fresh notification by the Delhi government, schools for classes 9th to 12th will reopen from September 1, while schools for classes 6th to 8th will reopen from September 8.

The announcement came after a meeting between the Delhi government officials and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the phased-wise reopening of schools. The DDMA's expert committee, during the meet, reportedly suggested reopening the schools first for Classes 9 to 12, then middle school and at last primary schools.

Detailing about the announcement, Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, said that apart from schools, colleges and coaching activities in Delhi will also start with all precautions in a phased manner from September 1. He also said that strict adherence to social distancing norms will be followed. He said that no student will be forced to come to the school and consent of parents will be essential for students to come.

"It has been decided to resume schools, colleges, coaching activities in Delhi with all precautions, in a phased manner. From 1st Sept, classes for std 9-12 in all schools, their coaching classes as well as all colleges/universities will be permitted to resume", Sisodia said.

"Social distancing should be strictly followed and no student will be forced to come to the school. Consent of parents will be essential for students to come. If parents don't permit then students will not be forced to come, they'll not be considered absent either", he added.

The decision came following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

Schools in Delhi were closed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country and subsequent nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of the deadly pathogen. The Delhi government recently announced the partial reopening of schools and allowed class X and XII students to visit schools for admission-related work, practical activities and counselling sessions.

The Delhi government had earlier in January started physical classes for students of classes 9th to 12th, however, the decision was again suspended after the massive spike in cases during the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

The latest announcement to reopen schools had parents and the education community divided. While some have said that schools must be reopened as the learning loss is huge, others feel there is no harm in waiting for few more weeks or a month as experts have been warning of a possible third wave.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan