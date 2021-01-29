New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Schools in Delhi will reopen for students of classes 9 and 11 from February 5, over 10 months after being indefinitely shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. Colleges and diploma institutions too will reopen in the national capital on the same date, Sisodia added, as reported by news agency PTI.

Classes had reopened in the national capital for students of grades 10 and 12 on January 18 for pre-board preparations and practical work. The schools have been directed to follow all COVID-19 precautions and protocols strictly and only call the students with the consent of their parents. The Delhi government's circular further stated that only schools located outside the containment zones will be allowed to reopen. The teachers, students and staff residing in any containment zone area are not allowed to attend the school physically.

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported less than 100 coronavirus cases for the first time since April. The daily caseload has hovered around 200 from the past few days in the city which was once one of the worst hit from the pandemic in the country.

With active cases significantly reduced and mass inoculation drive kicked off, several states and Union Territories have reopened schools, or announced plans for the same in the past few weeks. Classes will reopen for students of grade 9 and 11 in Gujarat from February 1. Earlier this month, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the dates for the class 10th and class 12th board exams. As per the date sheet released by the CBSE, the board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja