New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With a significant decline in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has given a nod to all the schools in the national capital to reopen for all classes from November 1. However, Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that proper Covid-19 protocols should be followed to ensure the safety of students.

Further, Sisodia informed that no parent will be forced to send their children to attend psychical classes, and it is the responsibility of the schools to ensure that classes are taking place in the hybrid mode with only 50 per cent of strength.

"Experts suggested that no parent will be forced to send their children to school. All schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with a maximum of 50 per cent strength in classrooms," Manish Sisodia, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

In order to ensure the safety of children, the government has issued the below guidelines:

*Only 50 per cent of students are allowed to attend the physical classes.

*School should ensure alternative sitting arrangements

*Thermal screening should be done

*To avoid the risk of infections, there should be staggered lunch breaks for students

*Avoid routine guest visits

*Teaching and non-teaching staff should have received their Covid-19 vaccines.

* Physical distancing should be maintained

*Wearing mask is a must

Earlier, schools already reopened for Classes 9 to 12. According to the guidelines issued earlier for the senior classes, online classes will continue along with physical classes. Apart from that, students will require parents' consent in order to attend the physical classes.

Delhi schools have been shut since March 2020, when the cases of Covid-19 in the country increased significantly.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen