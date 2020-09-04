All schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till September 30 but students of classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis in areas outside the containment zone, for taking guidance from their teachers, Delhi Government said on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till September 30 but students of classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis in areas outside the containment zone, for taking guidance from their teachers, Delhi Government said on Friday. A circular was also issued in this regard in line with the Unlock 4 guidelines released by Union Home Ministry last month.

Also, the students will be allowed to visit their schools from September 21 only after the written consent of their parents. The Delhi Health Ministry will issue separate SOPs which will be followed by all schools allowing students to visit the premises.

"This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools," Delhi Government said.

Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions across the country are closed since the Narendra Modi announced the first coronavirus lockdown in March. While several restrictions have been eased in a phased manner under the Unlock 1,2 and 3, the government decided against opening schools and colleges in the Unlock 4 which started from September 4.

In the Unlock 4 guidelines announced on August 29, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that regular class activity will remain closed till September 30. The MHA said that the decision was taken after extensive consultations with all the states and Union Territories in view of the massive spike in new coronavirus cases.

"After extensive consultations with all the states and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30th September 2020," the MHA circular had read.

The ministry said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff will be permitted to come to schools for online classes after September 21. However, this will not be allowed in the containment zones.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma