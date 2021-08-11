Kejriwal further stated that the training of teachers of the schools affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education and the student assessment will be done under the supervision of international experts.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Delhi Board of School Education has signed an MoU with International Baccalaureate, which is an international board that works in 159 countries. With the signing of the MoU, the schools affiliated with the Delhi Board will now receive an international level of education.

Kejriwal further stated that the training of teachers of the schools affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education and the student assessment will be done under the supervision of international experts. Kejriwal said the International Baccalaureate board is present all over the world and that it is every parent's dream to send their children to IB-affiliated schools.

"With the signing of this MoU, government school students will get access to international level of educational facilities. In India, there are two types of education systems -- one for the rich and one for the poor. While the rich send their children to private schools, the poor send their wards to government schools," he said in an online briefing.

While highlighting how the Delhi government has changed the infrastructure of government schools, Kejriwal said initially the exercise will be started at 30 schools.

"The government school teachers will be trained by international experts. The international experts will decide about the assessment of children and conduct inspect, verification and certification of schools".

"We are celebrating 75 years of independence and this offers a ray of hope. Our kids will be able to compete at the international level, which will pave way for the eradication of poverty in India," he said.

