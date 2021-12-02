New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that all schools in the national capital will be closed from Friday in wake of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. This came after the Supreme Court came heavily on the Delhi government and the Centre on the issue of air pollution in the national capital.

"All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city", Environment Minister Gopal Rai said today.

“We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders,” Rai said.

After remaining shut since November 13, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions had resumed from Monday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city. "When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government.

We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi, the Court observed while hearing today. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the Centre and Delhi government to "take a hard look at the situation and come up with a solution".

The apex court noted that several directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas are not being implemented at the ground level and said that in an emergency situation you have to work in emergent ways.

"What is the Commission doing? In a situation of emergency, you have to work quickly and with creativity. What is the point of the 20-30 member committee? Another burden on the state exchequer. We have to do something extraordinary otherwise it won't work. We can't infuse creativity in your bureaucracy," the top court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre.

The Solicitor General requested one more day's time to respond to the concerns expressed by the Bench said and said, "He will talk to the highest authority."

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan