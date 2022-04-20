New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: DDMA on Wednesday announced some major guidelines for Delhi schools and said that schools in Delhi will remain open. However, keeping the spurt of coronavirus cases in the city in view, they chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts. Now, DDMA will announce new SOPs after monitoring the situation.

The Delhi government also made wearing masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.The Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation and as per sources authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

Covid-19 has made a drastic return to Delhi-NCR in the past few days. Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11- 18, according to city health department data. According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government on Tuesday, 632 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

This time, what is most troubling is the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases on school campuses. Last week after several students and teachers tested positive in Ghaziabad and Delhi schools it alarmed the parents and the administrations to shut offline classes to eliminate any further spread.

Previously, the Delhi government told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that the Covid situation was not alarming in Delhi although cases were rising. The number of hospitalisations was low and the government will keep a close watch on the situation.

Posted By: Ashita Singh