New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Schools Reopening News: Schools in the national capital will remain closed for one more month post-October 31 in view of the Covid-19 cases and increasing levels of air pollution. According to a News18 report, citing sources, all the government and private schools in Delhi will remain shut at least for one more month as cases of coronavirus continued to rise with air quality turning "very poor". Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also given similar hint and said that schools will not open anytime soon.

The Narendra Modi government at Centre had allowed the partial reopening of schools under the Unlock 4.0 guidelines in September. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim, have already opened schools with strict guidelines.

However, the Delhi government has not given its nod to open schools in the national capital. As per the report, the Kejriwal government will soon issue a formal order with regards to schools remaining shut beyond October 31.

The national capital has seen a rapid spike in coronavirus cases over the last two weeks. The daily cases had crossed 4,000-mark on October 23, just 10 days after reaching the 3000-mark of daily loads. Delhi had Monday witnessed its highest death toll of 54 since July 16 when 58 people lost their lives due to the Covid-19 infection.

Besides, Delhi is also battling with massive air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning slipped to "very poor" category. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI was recorded at 377 in Delhi's Anand Vihar area.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma