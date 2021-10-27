New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced the reopening of all schools in the national capital from Monday, November 1, 2021, for all classes. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, while announcing the decision, said that offline classes will however continue and no parent will be forced to send their children to school.

"All private and government schools can be reopened from November 1. However, parents cannot be forced to send their ward to schools,” said Sisodia adding, "All schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with a maximum of 50 per cent strength in classrooms, which means online classes will continue."

The minister said more than 50 per cent of the students in a class should be called to the school and all the staff are required to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. Schools in Delhi were closed last year when the COVID-19 raged across the country forcing lockdowns and shutting down of educational institutions.

The announcement comes amid a low COVID-19 case count in the Union Territory. Earlier, the Delhi government had planned to reopen the schools of classes 6 to 8 from the second week of September. However, later they deferred it till September 30, 2021. On September 30, the DDMA decided to reopen the schools for classes 6 to 8 from November 1.

Currently, schools and coaching centres in the national capital are open for classes 9 to 12. However, they have required a consent letter from parents to attend the physical classes. Besides this, online learning facilities are also available for students whose parents have not allowed their children to attend physical classes, due to COVID-19 fear.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also allowed Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital. Informing about the decision, Sisodia said a restricted number of people will be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at predetermined spots across the capital. "People are requested to follow all Covid protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful,” he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan