New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: A decision regarding the reopening of schools in Delhi can be taken today, February 4 as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to hold a meeting. It is believed that DDMA will meet today in order to review the COVID-19 situation in the Capital and announce the resumption of offline classes for schools in Delhi along with more relaxations of COVID-19 curbs.

In the previous meeting of DDMA headed by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, apart from the end of the weekend curfew, many other business exemptions were given. This time, considering the decline in COVID-19 cases in the capital, it is believed that the students of senior classes can be allowed to resume studies in offline mode following the COVID protocol in schools.

According to various media reports, DDMA is likely to take the decision to open schools for students from class 9th to 12th from February 7, 2022.

The DDMA meeting is expected to happen after 10 am today. An official announcement can be expected by 2 pm. Based on the meeting, updates can also be expected on the reopening of Delhi Colleges.

Earlier, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, while reacting to the protest against the opening of schools by the students and parents at the Delhi Secretariat and ITO on Tuesday, said that if the schools are not opened, then the children's lives will be lost. A generation will be left behind. At the same time, the Deputy Chief Minister had informed in a tweet that a memorandum signed by more than 1600 parents has been handed over to him and he also agrees with it.

The schools in Delhi can be re-opened with students asked to obtain the written consent of the parents for attending the physical classes in the school. There will be no compulsion to attend offline classes and online classes will continue as before.

