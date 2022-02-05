New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued guidelines for the reopening of schools and colleges in the national capital on Friday. The guidelines were issued after the COVID-19 review meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal. As per the notice, these Delhi schools and colleges will reopen from February 7, 2022, in offline mode.

"Schools, Colleges, Educational / Coaching Institutes, Skill Development & Training Institutes, Other Training Institutes, Libraries for the students from class 9* onwards are allowed to open in NCT of Delhi with effect from 07.02.2022," the official notice read.

The schools from classes 9 to 12 will reopen in a physical model in a staggered manner, while junior classes will resume from February 14, 2022. School and college authorities are required to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, use of sanitisers etc.

Delhi School & College Reopening Guidelines

- Schools, Colleges and other educational institutes are allowed to open in the NCT of Delhi with effect from February 7, 2022. However, attending offline classes is not mandatory. Schools and colleges will have to follow a blended or hybrid mode of learning.

- Classes up till the 8th would commence from February 14, 2022.



- Students and educational authorities must follow COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing masks, use of sanitisers, regular washing of hands, maintaining social distancing etc.

- Students who wish to resume offline lectures in schools must also have their parents/guardians' consent.

- Children's vaccination has to be encouraged by schools.

- Sanitisation should be carried out in schools, libraries and college premises. There should be adequate availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers etc.

Institutes like GGSIPU, Ambedkar University etc., have welcomed the decision of DDMA, while Jamia will wait for the UGC guidelines and then discuss about reopening the campus. An official from Ambedkar University said, "We will comply with the guidelines of the government. We have begun the preparations and started sanitising the campus. Once we get the detailed order, we will issue guidelines for students."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv