Delhi Schools reopen: The students who were elated to be able to attend the first offline class of the academic session wore masks and queued up outside schools maintaining social distance.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After a long break of 10 months due to coronavirus pandemic, students of class 10 and 12 returned to their classes as schools in Delhi reopened today for practical classes, counselling, and doubt clearing sessions. Balloons, flowers, sanitisers and smiling faces welcomed the students in schools.

The students who were elated to be able to attend the first offline class of the academic session wore masks and queued up outside schools maintaining social distance.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said that he is glad that the schools are finally reopening in Delhi today. He wrote, "Best wishes to the students of class 10&12th who are going to visit their school today after 10 months... (though it's only for a limited purpose and with covid protocols..) But still... I am glad that schools are opening in Delhi today."

It feels good to see the children back in schools. The children are also happy. Life is coming back on track. They were unhappy after sitting at home for long and attending online classes. Schools have been re-opened in a restricted manner, with all protocols: Delhi Dy CM https://t.co/RsMdPlhKhi pic.twitter.com/4fNUqiFCWZ — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Delhi government in its order said that schools for Classes 10 and 12 will reopen from January 18. The schools have been given strict orders to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The decision was taken in view of the upcoming board exams. The Directorate of Education said that no physical attendance will be compulsory and the students can attend the classes with the consent of their parents.

Delhi: Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia visits Kautilya Govt Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya.



Govt, govt-aided/unaided schools re-opened for std 10th & 12th in the national capital today, months after they were closed in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/rtMhPe6kxj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Earlier in the day, Manish Sisodia also visited Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Chirag Enclave to inspect how the school had prepared for the return of students and whether mandatory Covid-19 guidelines were being followed or not.

"The children are also happy. Life is coming back on track. They were unhappy after sitting at home for long and attending online classes. Schools have been re-opened in a restricted manner, with all protocols," said Deputy CM.

"It was optional to come but I was sure I have to. It is the last year of my school life and I haven't come to school even one day," said Pragati Diwan, an excited class 12 student. "It does not feel like I am coming to school after ten months, it feels like I have come to school for the first time. I am looking forward to the preparations for board exams here," said another student.

With all COVID precautions in place, Delhi Govt Schools reopen for Class X & XII after 10 long months!



RT if you miss your school days 🎒 pic.twitter.com/81jHcPFVrI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2021

What are the guidelines for Delhi schools reopening?

As per the guidelines, only students of classes 10 and 12 are allowed to take classes with the consent of their parents. Adding to that, COVID-19 hand hygiene, and other measures including using face masks, social distancing norms have to be followed.

There will be proper maintenance of record of students coming to school but it will be not for the purpose of attendance as attending classes is voluntary.

⚡️ “Schools reopen in Delhi after 10 months with full COVID precautions”https://t.co/oSuj5VktXz — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 18, 2021

There is not going to be any outdoor physical activity or assembly and if required there will be two shifts depending on the number of students attending classes.

Over 3 lakh students have registered from the Delhi region for the Class 10 CBSE board exam, while over 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 12 exam. The Delhi government has even suggested that schools can conduct pre-board examinations for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15 and Class 10 pre-board exams from April 1 to April 15.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma