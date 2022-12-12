Delhi Schools Likely To Declare Details Of Nursery Classes, Seats Available For Admission By This Week

Delhi's private schools are set to declare details for all entry-level classes for the 2023-24 academic session by Friday, December 16. The admission process will continue till December 23. The admission is for pre-schools, pre-primary and class 1 for open seats in 1,800 private unaided recognised schools of Delhi.

The first list of students selected for admission and the waiting list will be out on January 20 next year. The second list of students shortlisted for admission will be uploaded on February 6. Private unaided recognised schools have already uploaded their criteria for admission on their respective websites.

The circular said, "No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission." reads the circular

The notification said a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 could be charged as an admission registration fee. Purchase of the school prospectus by parents will be optional.

It said all private schools would have to reserve 25 per cent of seats for students from the economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups and children with disabilities.

The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and the schools have been instructed to maintain and retain the footage. The slips will be shown to the parents before being put in the box being used to draw the lots.