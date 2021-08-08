Delhi schools will partially open for classes 10th and 12th students from August 9. Students are allowed to visit their schools for admission-related work including counseling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday (August 8) announced that schools will partially open for classes 10th and 12th students in Delhi from August 9. Now, students are allowed to visit their schools for admission-related work including counseling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

This comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed officials to set up an expert committee to list out a detailed plan noting that there is no harm now in reopening schools in the national capital. The directive was issued at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Baijal. It was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The meeting also had members of the medical fraternity including AIIMS Director, Randeep Guleria, Member of Niti Aayog Vinod Kumar Paul, Director, National Centre for Disease Control Dr Sujeet Singh, Director General, ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava, and Krishna Vatsa (Member, National Disaster Management Authority).

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting said the prolonged school closure in Delhi has led to major learning losses according to media reports. He also added that the majority of parents want schools to reopen. Earlier, Sisodia had also invited suggestions from parents, teachers, and students on the reopening of schools in the national capital. He shared an email address on Twitter where people could write to the Delhi government on the reopening of schools.

Schools were shut down in Delhi last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Later, in January the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for grades 9-12. However, they were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases. Currently, Coronavirus cases are falling down in Delhi. 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death were reported on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha