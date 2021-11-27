New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi deputy chief minister, who also holds the education portfolio, on Saturday tweeted that all schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday, November 29, for all classes. The announcement from Manish Sisodia came after the additional director of education Rita Sharda issued an order that said the department of environment and forest has allowed the reopening of schools in Delhi.

All the Schools in Delhi will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes. pic.twitter.com/wOHR7Y9CJ9 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 27, 2021

“Therefore...all the government, government-aided, unaided recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment schools will reopen from November 29 for all classes,” the order said. The order further directed heads of all such institutions to share the information among students, staff members, management committees and parents.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan