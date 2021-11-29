New Delhi | Jagran Educational Desk: Delhi schools, colleges and other educational institutions have resumed offlines classes from today, November 29, amid deteriorating air quality. After Diwali, the Delhi government shut down the schools, colleges, and government offices owing to the dangerous air quality level. The news of reopening was confirmed by the national capital's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai in a view of an "improvement" in the air quality.

"All the govt, Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs, and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from November 29 for all classes", the DoE order read.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on November 13, 2021, announced that schools, colleges and other educational institutions would be closed for a week to avoid the exposure of students to dangerous air quality levels. However, the ban was extended owing to the deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in the national capital.

Now, as the Delhi government has decided to reopen the schools and other institutions, they have taken several measures to tackle air pollution. From installing smog towers to launching traffic-related measures such as the ‘red light on gaadi off’ campaign. Also, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Gopal Rai have urged the public to travel via public transport rather than private vehicles to reduce the pollution level.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi is still in the 'severe' category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a slight improvement in air conditions are on the cards from November 29 and 30. It further added that from December 1, 2021, the wind speed and temperature are likely to decrease reducing ventilation leading to a slight deterioration of air quality. "Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants. The share of stubble burning related pollutants in Delhi’s PM2.5 is 3%,” SAFAR said.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv