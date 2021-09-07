Delhi School Reopening: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has said that schools for classes 6-8 will reopen after a decision in this regard will be taken in the meeting of DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority).

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Raising speciations around the reopening of schools for classes 6-8 in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that a decision in this regard will be taken in the meeting of DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority).

This comes after in August the Delhi government announced the reopening of schools for classes 9-12 grades from September 1 and for classes 6-8 grades from September 8. The state government had announced that the reopening of schools will begin in a phased manner with thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, and alternate seating arrangements in classrooms.

Students, teachers, and other employees living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges, the government said. The government also said online classes will continue along with offline classes.

Earlier, the Delhi government had announced the partial reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 students and allowed them to visit schools for admission-related work, practical activities, and counselling sessions.

All government and private schools from classes 9-12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. However, he also added a decision regarding opening schools for lower classes will be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes.

In any which case, the permission of parents will be required for students to attend school. No student will be forced to go to school.

Delhi government had been sceptical about reopening of the schools amid lack of vaccines but there is a strong possibility that vaccine will be available for children aged 12 years and above by September end as per media reports.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges have been reopened by several states including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Punjab in a phased manner considering the COVID situation.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha