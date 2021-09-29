New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi government reopened the schools for classes 9 to 12 in September 2021, and now, DDMA (The Delhi Disaster Management Authority) is planning to resume the physical classes for junior and primary sections in the national capital. The decision to further reopen the schools will be taken at a meeting of DDMA on Wednesday.

"The 25th meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the NCT of Delhi through video conferencing will be held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Governor of Delhi," the notification issued by DDMA read.

In the meeting, the officials will discuss resume the classes below class 9 and will take the feedback from the education department over the functioning of schools from classes 9 to 12. Also, they will review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination programme in Delhi. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot and senior Delhi government officials will be among the participants of this meeting.

Earlier, the Delhi government had planned to reopen the schools of classes 6 to 8 from the second week of September. However, later they deferred it till September 30, 2021.

Along with this, DDMA will also decide on allowing Ramlilas, and public celebration of Dusshera and other upcoming festivals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government reopened the private and public schools and coaching centres from classes 9 to 12 on September 1, 2021. They were asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols and 50 per cent capacity of students in class.

Delhi recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the official health bulletin on Tuesday.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv