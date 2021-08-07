Delhi School Reopening News: Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases in the national capital keep on declining, Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Friday directed the state government officials to form a panel to chalk out the plan for the reopening of schools in Delhi. The directive was issued at a meeting of DDMA chaired by LG Anil Baijal who noted that seeing the situation of COVID-19, there is no harm in resuming the schools in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, members from the medical fraternity, AIIMS Director, Randeep Guleria, VK Paul (Member, Niti Aayog) among others. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at the meeting that the prolonged school closure has led to major learning losses and the majority of parents want to reopen schools.

"As regards the suggestion for the opening of schools and educational institutions, as advised by the experts it was decided to set up a committee of experts, including officials of Education and Health Departments to finalise SOPs, evaluate the status of preparedness of the schools, vaccination of teachers and staff of the schools, etc. for proceeding further in the matter," Baijal said in a series of tweets.

According to officials, the committee will work on finalising a detailed SOP, assessing the preparedness of schools, vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff and addressing concerns of parents, and a decision in this regard will be taken thereafter.

The deputy chief minister noted in the meeting that school closures for over a year has led to a major loss of learning and now it is time to re-open schools. Sisodia informed that out of eight lakh parents who attended the Delhi government's parent-teacher meeting, 90 per cent want schools to reopen.

The Delhi government had last week sought feedback from students, teachers and parents about the reopening of schools and received nearly 35,000 suggestions till now. "It was noted by the Deputy CM that 58 pc people want educational institutions to reopen. Sixty-eight per cent of people want schools to reopen and 83 pc people want colleges to reopen," the official said.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for grades 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan